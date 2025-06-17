Sign up
Previous
Photo 1143
More Windows …
.. shot when we were in Central London Saturday
17th June 2025
17th Jun 25
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
14th June 2025 2:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
architecture
,
widows
Sue Cooper
ace
Lovely lines (and the odd curve). Fav
June 17th, 2025
Barb
ace
Love the variety of architecture in London! Enjoyable for this American to see!
June 17th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Lovely London vibes
June 17th, 2025
haskar
ace
Great lines and processing.
June 17th, 2025
carol white
ace
Great lines and composition
June 17th, 2025
