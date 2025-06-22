Previous
The Old Mill House by rensala
The Old Mill House

In the English countryside where hubby officiated at a lovely intimate wedding. And the rain held off too so his record has not been broken😊
22nd June 2025 22nd Jun 25

Renee Salamon


@rensala
Issi Bannerman
Beautiful image in B&W.
June 23rd, 2025  
Kathy A
Nice photo, I like the angle
June 23rd, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨
love the bw and dutch tilt
June 23rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely
What a great setting.
June 23rd, 2025  
Diana
Wonderful capture and tilt!
June 23rd, 2025  
