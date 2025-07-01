Sign up
Previous
Photo 1157
Raining sunflowers
A new day, a new month
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
4
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
3106
photos
179
followers
189
following
316% complete
View this month »
1150
1151
1152
1153
1154
1155
1156
1157
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
1st July 2025 12:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
sunflower
Boxplayer
ace
Beautiful pov
July 2nd, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Gorgeous!
July 2nd, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful selective focus and dof, such a great frame filler.
July 2nd, 2025
Jo
ace
Lovely POV
July 2nd, 2025
