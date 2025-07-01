Previous
Raining sunflowers by rensala
Raining sunflowers

A new day, a new month
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
Boxplayer ace
Beautiful pov
July 2nd, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Gorgeous!
July 2nd, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful selective focus and dof, such a great frame filler.
July 2nd, 2025  
Jo ace
Lovely POV
July 2nd, 2025  
