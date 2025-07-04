Sign up
Previous
Photo 1160
Faded but not Finished
A lovely bouquet of peonies I received two weeks ago are still beautiful
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
5
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
3115
photos
179
followers
189
following
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
4th July 2025 3:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
peonies
Beverley
ace
Peonies are so special…yes still special..l
July 4th, 2025
Mags
ace
Excellent textures!
July 4th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Fading but gorgeous. Do they still have a bit of scent?
July 4th, 2025
Chris Cook
ace
Nice. Wabi sabi.
July 4th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
@cdcook48
July 4th, 2025
