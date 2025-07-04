Previous
Faded but not Finished by rensala
Faded but not Finished

A lovely bouquet of peonies I received two weeks ago are still beautiful
4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
Beverley ace
Peonies are so special…yes still special..l
July 4th, 2025  
Mags ace
Excellent textures!
July 4th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Fading but gorgeous. Do they still have a bit of scent?
July 4th, 2025  
Chris Cook ace
Nice. Wabi sabi.
July 4th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
@cdcook48
July 4th, 2025  
