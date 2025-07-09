Sign up
Previous
Photo 1165
Gerberas Past their Prime
… but fab to photograph
9th July 2025
9th Jul 25
5
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
3120
photos
180
followers
189
following
319% complete
View this month »
1158
1159
1160
1161
1162
1163
1164
1165
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
9th July 2025 12:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
gerbera
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw ! so delightful in their demise , A fab. artistic photo ! fav
July 9th, 2025
Diana
ace
They look fabulous, especially with the treatment you gave them.
July 9th, 2025
Annie D
ace
Love the colour and composition
July 9th, 2025
Sand Lily
ace
Great shot.
July 9th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Looking good although drooping.
July 9th, 2025
