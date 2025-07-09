Previous
Gerberas Past their Prime by rensala
Photo 1165

Gerberas Past their Prime

… but fab to photograph
9th July 2025 9th Jul 25

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw ! so delightful in their demise , A fab. artistic photo ! fav
July 9th, 2025  
Diana ace
They look fabulous, especially with the treatment you gave them.
July 9th, 2025  
Annie D ace
Love the colour and composition
July 9th, 2025  
Sand Lily ace
Great shot.
July 9th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Looking good although drooping.
July 9th, 2025  
