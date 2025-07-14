Sign up
Photo 1170
Roses
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
7
8
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
3125
photos
179
followers
189
following
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
7
Fav's
8
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
14th July 2025 2:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
roses
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
July 14th, 2025
Diana
ace
Gorgeous roses and capture.
July 14th, 2025
Mags
ace
How lovely and so many petals!
July 14th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Delightful
July 14th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So beautiful.
July 14th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
July 14th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful pov to see the petals' details
July 14th, 2025
