Previous
Photo 1178
Michaelmas Daisy
Good to be home
22nd July 2025
22nd Jul 25
4
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
3133
photos
178
followers
189
following
322% complete
View this month »
1171
1172
1173
1174
1175
1176
1177
1178
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
22nd July 2025 2:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
daisy
Beverley
ace
Beautiful capture… glad you are home… relax & laugh
July 22nd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely. Nothing quite like home.
July 22nd, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Interesting on that backdrop.
July 22nd, 2025
haskar
ace
A beautiful welcome home
July 22nd, 2025
