Previous
Next
Verbena by rensala
Photo 1181

Verbena

One from the archive taken last year in St Jacob’s, Ontario. I haven’t been well enough to go out and I’ve exhausted the flowers, or at least what’s left of them after the heat we’ve had, in our garden. Hopefully on the mend soon.
25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
323% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
This is beautiful, I adore the fragrance of verbena, I never seen the flower… how beautiful it is. I hope little by little you feel so much better very soon… lots of positive thoughts and energy winging their way to you…
July 26th, 2025  
Brian ace
Gorgeous. 🙏🏼for your full recovery
July 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact