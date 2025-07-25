Sign up
Photo 1181
Verbena
One from the archive taken last year in St Jacob’s, Ontario. I haven’t been well enough to go out and I’ve exhausted the flowers, or at least what’s left of them after the heat we’ve had, in our garden. Hopefully on the mend soon.
25th July 2025
25th Jul 25
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
3137
photos
177
followers
189
following
323% complete
1175
1176
1177
1178
1179
1180
1181
1182
Tags
flowers
,
verbena
Beverley
ace
This is beautiful, I adore the fragrance of verbena, I never seen the flower… how beautiful it is. I hope little by little you feel so much better very soon… lots of positive thoughts and energy winging their way to you…
July 26th, 2025
Brian
ace
Gorgeous. 🙏🏼for your full recovery
July 26th, 2025
