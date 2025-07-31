Previous
Raindrops on Roses by rensala
Raindrops on Roses

It’s been a tough week but I’m slowly getting my strength back. Tomorrow is a new month and I’m hoping to find some inspiration and also more time in 365. Thank you for all the support this month, it’s always much appreciated.
Renee Salamon

Carole Sandford ace
So pretty!
July 31st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty , such wonderful soft colours enhanced with the many rain drops ! May the new month bring you new strength ! 🙏
July 31st, 2025  
