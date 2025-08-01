Sign up
Previous
Photo 1188
Golders Hill Girl
Statue, Patricia Finch (1921–2001) - Golders Hill Park
1st August 2025
1st Aug 25
2
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
3144
photos
177
followers
189
following
325% complete
1181
1182
1183
1184
1185
1186
1187
1188
1182
1183
1184
1185
1186
1187
1188
1131
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
1st August 2025 3:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
statue
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome
August 1st, 2025
Kate
ace
Nice composition
August 1st, 2025
