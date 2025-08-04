Previous
Tablecloth & Hydrangea by rensala
Photo 1191

Tablecloth & Hydrangea

Inspiration for today’s abstract, the runner on our coffee table
4th August 2025

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
carol white ace
Very pretty. The colours complement one another
August 4th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That's a lovely shape and colour combination
August 4th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful tablecloth
August 4th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great colours and patterns.
August 4th, 2025  
Mags ace
So lovely!
August 4th, 2025  
