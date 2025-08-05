Previous
Abstract Art by rensala
Abstract Art

I fell Iove with the painting today at the cancer centre, I never saw it before. The word of the day popped into my mind of course.
Renee Salamon

@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I'm starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I'm still enjoying my...
Very colourful abstract artwork
August 5th, 2025  
Lovely abstract
August 5th, 2025  
Beautiful
August 5th, 2025  
Very intriguing !
August 5th, 2025  
Nice bold colours.
August 5th, 2025  
Perfect abstract….i like it in both colours!
August 5th, 2025  
A wonderful abstract work - I like the cohesion the shades of red gives to the piece.
August 5th, 2025  
Beautiful abstract painting.
August 5th, 2025  
Christmas colors...very nice
August 5th, 2025  
