Previous
Photo 1192
Abstract Art
I fell Iove with the painting today at the cancer centre, I never saw it before. The word of the day popped into my mind of course.
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
9
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
3152
photos
177
followers
189
following
326% complete
1185
1186
1187
1188
1189
1190
1191
1192
Latest from all albums
1189
1132
1190
1133
1191
1134
1135
1192
Views
18
Comments
9
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
5th August 2025 10:50am
Privacy
Public
Tags
abstract
,
art
,
colourful
,
august25words
carol white
ace
Very colourful abstract artwork
August 5th, 2025
Jo
ace
Lovely abstract
August 5th, 2025
Michelle
Beautiful
August 5th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Very intriguing !
August 5th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Nice bold colours.
August 5th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Perfect abstract….i like it in both colours!
August 5th, 2025
Karen
ace
A wonderful abstract work - I like the cohesion the shades of red gives to the piece.
August 5th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful abstract painting.
August 5th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Christmas colors...very nice
August 5th, 2025
