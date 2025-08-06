Previous
Light by rensala
Light

Slow day today so have taken the easy route to the word of the day, inspiring today’s abstract
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
326% complete

A lovely light
August 6th, 2025  
Such a lovely light fitting !
August 6th, 2025  
Nice looking wall light.
August 6th, 2025  
Lovely
August 6th, 2025  
