Photo 1196
Betsy
So named after Bett Midler, here admiring her piece of cheesecake and the inspiration for my abstract today. She and three of her four brothers came for brunch today.
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I'm starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I'm still enjoying my...
Photo Details
Tags
portrait
Simply Amanda
What a cutie!!
August 9th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
What a dreamy picture! My son feels the same way about cheesecake!!
August 9th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is so cute. Love it.
August 9th, 2025
