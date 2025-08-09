Previous
Betsy by rensala
Photo 1196

Betsy

So named after Bett Midler, here admiring her piece of cheesecake and the inspiration for my abstract today. She and three of her four brothers came for brunch today.
9th August 2025 9th Aug 25

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
327% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Simply Amanda
What a cutie!!
August 9th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a dreamy picture! My son feels the same way about cheesecake!!
August 9th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is so cute. Love it.
August 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact