Previous
Ratatouille by rensala
Photo 1200

Ratatouille

Today’s word of the day was ‘textures’ - inspiration only came with tonight’s supper. Conchiglie with lentils in a ratatouille sauce topped with fresh Parmesan.
13th August 2025 13th Aug 25

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
328% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful texture and yummy
August 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact