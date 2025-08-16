Sign up
Photo 1203
Candle lighting
Inspiration for today’s word of the day abstract
16th August 2025
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I'm starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I'm still enjoying my...
Tags
light
candle
bokeh
Christina
ace
Great bokeh in the background
August 16th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Super shot!
August 16th, 2025
Marj
ace
Very Inspirational.
August 16th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Nice one with the bokeh
August 16th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love this one
August 16th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Lovely
August 16th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Wonderful bokeh & a lovely image!
August 16th, 2025
