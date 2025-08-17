Previous
Football Season Begins by rensala
My first major outing in a month to Manchester. Very tiring and not altogether satisfactory result, but nevertheless a win for me that I made it here.

17th August 2025 17th Aug 25

Renee Salamon

Michelle
Lovely capture
August 17th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
A very good capture of football fever! My granddaughter is called Alex Ferguson!! Her married name!
August 17th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Brilliant to read… well done you. Super super capture
August 17th, 2025  
