Photo 1205
Mural
This was a wall in our Manchester hotel which I thought was quite cool, and the inspiration for today’s word of the day.
Back home now, feet up for the next day or so, but smiling. Thank you for all the good wishes
18th August 2025
18th Aug 25
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I'm starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I'm still enjoying my...
3178
photos
176
followers
187
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
18th August 2025 10:21am
Exif
View Info
Tags
mural
,
mosaic
Michelle
Lovely capture of this interesting mural
August 18th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Great mural… glad alls good…keep smiling
August 18th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
August 18th, 2025
