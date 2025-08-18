Previous
Mural by rensala
This was a wall in our Manchester hotel which I thought was quite cool, and the inspiration for today’s word of the day.

Back home now, feet up for the next day or so, but smiling. Thank you for all the good wishes
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
Michelle
Lovely capture of this interesting mural
August 18th, 2025  
Beverley
Great mural… glad alls good…keep smiling
August 18th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Nice
August 18th, 2025  
