Musical Outline by rensala
Musical Outline

It was lovely to meet up with a couple of very old friends today, sadly no guitar playing from this beauty but it is the inspiration for today’s word of the day
21st August 2025 21st Aug 25

Renee Salamon

Christine Sztukowski ace
A very captivating and storytelling photograph
August 21st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
The patterns on the guitar compliment the cushion.
August 21st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely composition.
August 21st, 2025  
