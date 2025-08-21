Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 1208
Musical Outline
It was lovely to meet up with a couple of very old friends today, sadly no guitar playing from this beauty but it is the inspiration for today’s word of the day
21st August 2025
21st Aug 25
3
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
3184
photos
176
followers
187
following
330% complete
Views
7
7
Comments
3
3
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
21st August 2025 1:59pm
Privacy
Tags
b&w
,
guitar
,
outline
Christine Sztukowski
ace
A very captivating and storytelling photograph
August 21st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
The patterns on the guitar compliment the cushion.
August 21st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely composition.
August 21st, 2025
