Photo 1209
Patchwork AI
With a little help from Night Cafe, and today’s inspiration for the word of the day
22nd August 2025
22nd Aug 25
1
0
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I'm starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I'm still enjoying my...
3186
photos
175
followers
187
following
331% complete
2
1
365
Public
patchwork
ai
Susan Wakely
Great colours.
August 23rd, 2025
