Previous
Photo 1218
Commuters
An abstract to end the month of abstracts - it’s been fun. And also the inspiration for today’s word of the day.
Thank you for all your views and comments which are always very much appreciated.
31st August 2025
31st Aug 25
3
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
Tags
abstract
,
abstractaug2025
Beverley
ace
Fabulous…
August 31st, 2025
Marj
ace
Visually interesting !
August 31st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
This one is very captivating
August 31st, 2025
