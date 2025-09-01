Previous
New Beginnings by rensala
Photo 1219

New Beginnings

We bought a baby olive tree on the weekend, a tree I’ve always wanted. Maybe I’ll have a go at sc this month for a change
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
333% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
It's a lovely new tree. I wish you lots of new growth!
September 1st, 2025  
Shirley ace
Lovely
September 1st, 2025  
Kathy ace
I hope that it thrives with your attention. Will it survive outside where you live?
September 1st, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
@randystreat thank you - I’m not sure so I’ve kept it close to keep an eye on it
September 1st, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
@marlboromaam thank you so much, I’ll watch over it closely
September 1st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Sweet little tree. Hopefully will will get regular updates on its growth.
September 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact