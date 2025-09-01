Sign up
Previous
Photo 1219
New Beginnings
We bought a baby olive tree on the weekend, a tree I’ve always wanted. Maybe I’ll have a go at sc this month for a change
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
6
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
3205
photos
175
followers
187
following
333% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
1st September 2025 4:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
olive
,
sc
Mags
ace
It's a lovely new tree. I wish you lots of new growth!
September 1st, 2025
Shirley
ace
Lovely
September 1st, 2025
Kathy
ace
I hope that it thrives with your attention. Will it survive outside where you live?
September 1st, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
@randystreat
thank you - I’m not sure so I’ve kept it close to keep an eye on it
September 1st, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
@marlboromaam
thank you so much, I’ll watch over it closely
September 1st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Sweet little tree. Hopefully will will get regular updates on its growth.
September 1st, 2025
