Bye bye Zürich by rensala
Photo 1228

Bye bye Zürich

No need to comment, just catching up.

The trains in Zurich are amazing, always on time to the minute and they make life very easy by lowering a step from the train to the platform so you don’t need to lift your suitcase. So smart the Swiss!
10th September 2025 10th Sep 25

Renee Salamon

Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
John Falconer
Great selective colour.
September 18th, 2025  
gloria jones
Great use of SC...neat capture
September 18th, 2025  
