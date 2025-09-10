Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1228
Bye bye Zürich
No need to comment, just catching up.
The trains in Zurich are amazing, always on time to the minute and they make life very easy by lowering a step from the train to the platform so you don’t need to lift your suitcase. So smart the Swiss!
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
2
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
3219
photos
174
followers
185
following
337% complete
View this month »
1225
1226
1227
1228
1229
1230
1231
1232
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
10th September 2025 4:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
train
,
sc
John Falconer
ace
Great selective colour.
September 18th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great use of SC...neat capture
September 18th, 2025
