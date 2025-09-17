Previous
Kitty comes to Visit

We always have lots of moggies passing through our garden, some are friendlier than others. This little kitty is a new visitor and she sat and stared at me for a very long time. I’m not sure who gave in first!
17th September 2025 17th Sep 25

Kathy A 🇦🇺 ace
Nice shot
September 18th, 2025  
Babs ace
She is gorgeous. Looks as though she is trying to see if you are friendly. I am sure she will be back
September 18th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
Lovely looking moggy
September 18th, 2025  
