Man at Work by rensala
Photo 1233

Man at Work

A few odd jobs need doing and we’ve found a ‘real’ carpenter who can do all those small tricky things others have not been interested in undertaking 😊
18th September 2025 18th Sep 25

Renee Salamon

Beverley ace
Great shot…
September 19th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
September 19th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
Its always good where you get a skilled man to do these jobs which you or your partner cannot do!
September 19th, 2025  
Diana ace
What a fabulous image Rene 👌🏻
September 19th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Good that you can get what you want.
September 19th, 2025  
