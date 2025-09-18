Sign up
Previous
Photo 1233
Man at Work
A few odd jobs need doing and we’ve found a ‘real’ carpenter who can do all those small tricky things others have not been interested in undertaking 😊
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
5
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
3220
photos
174
followers
185
following
337% complete
1226
1227
1228
1229
1230
1231
1232
1233
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
18th September 2025 12:22pm
sc
Beverley
ace
Great shot…
September 19th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
September 19th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
Its always good where you get a skilled man to do these jobs which you or your partner cannot do!
September 19th, 2025
Diana
ace
What a fabulous image Rene 👌🏻
September 19th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Good that you can get what you want.
September 19th, 2025
