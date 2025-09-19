Sign up
Photo 1234
Bechstein Hall
… is a new concert hall for piano recitals in Central London. We were invited by a friend whose composition premiered sandwiched in between Rachmaninov, Debussy and Ravel. Pretty good company I’d say.
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
3221
photos
174
followers
185
following
338% complete
