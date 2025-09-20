Sign up
Previous
Photo 1235
English Icon
Hampstead High Street, busy Saturday afternoon
20th September 2025
20th Sep 25
6
5
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I'm starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I'm still enjoying my...
3222
photos
174
followers
185
following
338% complete
1228
1229
1230
1231
1232
1233
1234
1235
Views
17
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
20th September 2025 1:23pm
Tags
street
,
sc
Barb
ace
Perfect use of selective color! I love seeing English phone booths!
September 20th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great use of sc.
September 20th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Fab SC
September 20th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Nice use of SC
September 20th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Lovely…. So nice to see a phone box…
September 20th, 2025
Kate
ace
It’s strange to see a phone booth as they are mostly non-existent here in USA
September 20th, 2025
