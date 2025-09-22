Previous
New beginnings by rensala
New beginnings

Happy New Year to all those who are celebrating tonight
22nd September 2025 22nd Sep 25

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
Dorothy ace
And same to you!
September 22nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Gorgeous detail and sc.
September 22nd, 2025  
Bucktree ace
Wonderful texture, detail and great use of sc.
September 22nd, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice one
September 22nd, 2025  
