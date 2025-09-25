Sign up
Photo 1240
Deep in Thought
It was so lovely to see Dorothy (@illinilass) in our home. The sun was shining, the autumn air was perfect, and we chatted non-stop for hours. I also had the opportunity to show her my latest book, so hence the concentration.
25th September 2025
7
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
25th September 2025 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
Tags
portrait
,
sc
Susan Wakely
ace
How lovely to have a 365 visitor.
September 26th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful portrait with a great use of selective colors. I'd love to have 365 visitors!
September 26th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely to have Dorothy visit you, A beautiful candid in SC ,as Dorothy sits in the sun enjoying your book. fav
September 26th, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Very nice
September 26th, 2025
Babs
ace
What a lovely photo of Dorothy. I love the top she is wearing and it really stands out in this sc image
September 26th, 2025
Michelle
Such a lovely capture
September 26th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
A lovely photo of a lovely 365 visitor!
September 26th, 2025
