Deep in Thought by rensala
Deep in Thought

It was so lovely to see Dorothy (@illinilass) in our home. The sun was shining, the autumn air was perfect, and we chatted non-stop for hours. I also had the opportunity to show her my latest book, so hence the concentration.
25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

Renee Salamon

Susan Wakely ace
How lovely to have a 365 visitor.
September 26th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful portrait with a great use of selective colors. I'd love to have 365 visitors!
September 26th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely to have Dorothy visit you, A beautiful candid in SC ,as Dorothy sits in the sun enjoying your book. fav
September 26th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Very nice
September 26th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a lovely photo of Dorothy. I love the top she is wearing and it really stands out in this sc image
September 26th, 2025  
Michelle
Such a lovely capture
September 26th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
A lovely photo of a lovely 365 visitor!
September 26th, 2025  
