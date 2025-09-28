Sign up
Photo 1243
Annual Visit
My brother and I go visiting the family at two cemeteries at this time every year. Along the way we see many others who are near and dear or who we have known. I’m always amazed and happy at how beautifully they are maintained.
28th September 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
Photo Details
roses
cemetery
sc
Kathy
ace
The roses add a lovely note to this serious photo.
September 28th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
A beautiful rose tree.
September 28th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How unusual , but a gorgeous standard rose-tree, so beautiful !
September 28th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely to see the beautiful rose bush in this setting.
September 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
How very beautiful!
September 28th, 2025
haskar
ace
Beautiful rose tree
September 28th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Beautiful
September 28th, 2025
