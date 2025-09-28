Previous
Annual Visit by rensala
My brother and I go visiting the family at two cemeteries at this time every year. Along the way we see many others who are near and dear or who we have known. I’m always amazed and happy at how beautifully they are maintained.
Kathy ace
The roses add a lovely note to this serious photo.
September 28th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
A beautiful rose tree.
September 28th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How unusual , but a gorgeous standard rose-tree, so beautiful !
September 28th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely to see the beautiful rose bush in this setting.
September 28th, 2025  
Mags ace
How very beautiful!
September 28th, 2025  
haskar ace
Beautiful rose tree
September 28th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Beautiful
September 28th, 2025  
