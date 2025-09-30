Previous
Fire Station by rensala
Photo 1245

Fire Station

This is my local fire station, I love their red doors, perfect way to finish my month of selective colour.

Thank you for taking the time to view and comment this month on my efforts - I really very much appreciate it and apologise I haven’t always been able to reciprocate.
30th September 2025 30th Sep 25

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
341% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Great capture…
Your selective colour photos have been brilliant…
September 30th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
I like the red doors
September 30th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I have really loved your SC
September 30th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
September 30th, 2025  
Mags ace
Your use of SC made this very dramatic!
September 30th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Love your use of SC
September 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact