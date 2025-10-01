Previous
A New Day, a New Month by rensala
A New Day, a New Month

It’s rare up up with the larks, I should do it more often, the view is always exhilarating.

No need to comment, just catching up as usual.
1st October 2025

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I'm starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I'm still enjoying my...
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful rich colours.
October 4th, 2025  
