Oxford Street, London by rensala
Photo 1247

Oxford Street, London

A very hard day for Jews in the UK following the terror attack in Manchester.
2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

Renee Salamon

Susan Wakely ace
So sad to hear to unfolding news yesterday.
October 4th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I have been thinking of you and yours after that news broke.
October 4th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
@wakelys @casablanca thank you so much, a shocker for us all I think
October 4th, 2025  
Babs ace
Heard it on the news. What is the world coming to.
October 4th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Lovely capture of the glorious Oxford st at night.
I felt very sad when I heard this news…
October 4th, 2025  
Mags ace
Marvelous street capture. That attack was shocking. Stay safe.
October 4th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Upsetting to say the least. Great night shot...
October 4th, 2025  
judith deacon
Horrendous attack, life is becoming so unpredictable and violent. Be safe.
October 4th, 2025  
