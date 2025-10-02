Sign up
Photo 1247
Oxford Street, London
A very hard day for Jews in the UK following the terror attack in Manchester.
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Tags
street
,
candid
Susan Wakely
So sad to hear to unfolding news yesterday.
October 4th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
I have been thinking of you and yours after that news broke.
October 4th, 2025
Renee Salamon
@wakelys
@casablanca
thank you so much, a shocker for us all I think
October 4th, 2025
Babs
Heard it on the news. What is the world coming to.
October 4th, 2025
Beverley
Lovely capture of the glorious Oxford st at night.
I felt very sad when I heard this news…
October 4th, 2025
Mags
Marvelous street capture. That attack was shocking. Stay safe.
October 4th, 2025
gloria jones
Upsetting to say the least. Great night shot...
October 4th, 2025
judith deacon
Horrendous attack, life is becoming so unpredictable and violent. Be safe.
October 4th, 2025
