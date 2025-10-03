Previous
Sunset in Dubrovnik by rensala
Sunset in Dubrovnik

Miracle of miracles, easy journey today. We are here for two weeks, enjoying the sunshine and a new country we’ve never visited.
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
gloria jones ace
Beautiful tones, light, and shimmering water
October 4th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
How beautiful ❤️ Have a lovely time.
October 4th, 2025  
Babs ace
How beautiful. I love Dubrovnik. Although it must have changed drastically since we were there in the 1980s. Of course, it was still communist then
October 4th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Ooo beautiful sunshine and relaxation. Perfect enjoy!
October 4th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful light and sky!
October 4th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
October 4th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely. We kayaked around a couple of islands off Dubrovnik and stayed just above the walls of the old town. Fond memories, enjoy.
October 4th, 2025  
