Photo 1249
On the Water Front
The water was so beautifully clear and a lovely contrast against the stone. And I thought I’d practice for the next h&h challenge with this one.
4th October 2025
4th Oct 25
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I'm starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I'm still enjoying my...
Photo Details
sea
,
h&h
Babs
ace
Lovely patterns and textures.
October 4th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
There looks to be textures in the water.
October 4th, 2025
