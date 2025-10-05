Previous
A Bar in a Cave by rensala
Photo 1250

A Bar in a Cave

Pouring with rain and windy today but we found refuge.
5th October 2025 5th Oct 25

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
Now that's just too cool!
October 5th, 2025  
Warm and welcoming captured in your collage as well as great interest.
October 5th, 2025  
Great collage!
October 5th, 2025  
the looks really cool Renee , a different place for sure
October 5th, 2025  
What a cool place for a bar! Hope the weather improves by tomorrow!
October 5th, 2025  
It does look cozy.
October 5th, 2025  
Great collage. a bar in a cave is so interesting.
October 5th, 2025  
Wonderful detail in your images
October 5th, 2025  
