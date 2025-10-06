Sign up
Previous
Photo 1251
Dubrovnik Synagogue
Situated in the old town, this is the second oldest synagogue in Europe dating back to the 1600s.
6th October 2025
6th Oct 25
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
Tags
dubrovnik
,
synagogue
