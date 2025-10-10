Previous
Pool Day by rensala
Pool Day

Tourism is tiring (but fun) so today was a day off - weather perfect in the 20s. Whilst the Old City is really really crowded, our hotel pools (indoor and out) were virtually empty.
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Wonderful patchwork quilt effect of a collage. And you are right about being a tourist being tiring!
October 10th, 2025  
Great collage
October 10th, 2025  
A fab collage of beautiful sunny photos… I like them all, my favourite is the bottom middle one… 😃. Wonderful to have the whole pool to yourselves…
October 10th, 2025  
