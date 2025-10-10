Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1255
Pool Day
Tourism is tiring (but fun) so today was a day off - weather perfect in the 20s. Whilst the Old City is really really crowded, our hotel pools (indoor and out) were virtually empty.
10th October 2025
10th Oct 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
3242
photos
173
followers
185
following
343% complete
View this month »
1248
1249
1250
1251
1252
1253
1254
1255
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
poolside
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful patchwork quilt effect of a collage. And you are right about being a tourist being tiring!
October 10th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great collage
October 10th, 2025
Beverley
ace
A fab collage of beautiful sunny photos… I like them all, my favourite is the bottom middle one… 😃. Wonderful to have the whole pool to yourselves…
October 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close