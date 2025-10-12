Sign up
Shell Museum, Cavtat
The most amazing collection ever, I learned so much about the history of shells and how civilisations have used them over the centuries.
12th October 2025
12th Oct 25
3
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
Tags
shell
,
museum
Diana
ace
What a stunning collage of all those wonderful shells. Every shot a winner 👌🏻
October 13th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Oh wow! Aren’t they just amazing. Lovely collage.
October 13th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
So interesting
October 13th, 2025
