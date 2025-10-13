Sign up
Room with a View
A momentous day today, we spent a good part of it at the TV. And then the pool beckoned and we ended with a lovely Indian/Dalmatian meal.
13th October 2025
13th Oct 25
6
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
Tags
sunset
,
dubrovnik
KV
ace
What a lovely place… marvelous sunsets.
October 13th, 2025
Beverley
ace
I like them all… beautiful captures soo very beautifully presented
The perfect place for relaxation and wonderf Gentle walks.
October 13th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
That’s the ticket ;)
October 13th, 2025
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful collage. Lovely view and sunsets.
October 13th, 2025
Elisabeth Sæter
Lovely collage
October 13th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
spectacular views for sure renee , lets hope peace and respect continues
October 13th, 2025
