Previous
Photo 1259
On the seashore
… and just a quick dip of the toes into the cold Adriatic on pebbled Sunset Beach - the view from our hotel room
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
8
3
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I'm starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I'm still enjoying my...
3246
photos
175
followers
184
following
344% complete
View this month »
1252
1253
1254
1255
1256
1257
1258
1259
Views
11
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
365
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
beach
,
dubrovnik
Susan Wakely
ace
Not too shabby a view.
October 14th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Lovely pics and collage
October 14th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Fabulous photos… wonderful view…I can smell sea… glad you dipped your toes in…
October 14th, 2025
haskar
ace
Wonderful water clarity. Lovely collage.
October 14th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful collage
October 14th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
that water!
October 14th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
I am enjoying travelling with you!! Great collage
October 14th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Pretty
October 14th, 2025
