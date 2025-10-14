Previous
On the seashore by rensala
Photo 1259

On the seashore

… and just a quick dip of the toes into the cold Adriatic on pebbled Sunset Beach - the view from our hotel room
14th October 2025 14th Oct 25

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
344% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Not too shabby a view.
October 14th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Lovely pics and collage
October 14th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Fabulous photos… wonderful view…I can smell sea… glad you dipped your toes in…
October 14th, 2025  
haskar ace
Wonderful water clarity. Lovely collage.
October 14th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful collage
October 14th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
that water!
October 14th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
I am enjoying travelling with you!! Great collage
October 14th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Pretty
October 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact