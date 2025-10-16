Previous
Kravica Waterfall by rensala
Photo 1261

Kravica Waterfall

On our way back from Mostar in Bosnia-Herzogavina, we stopped at these lovely waterfalls. Not Niagara but lovely nonetheless. Luckily there was a little train to take you down almost to the foot of the falls.
16th October 2025 16th Oct 25

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
345% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Lovely to connect with nature in this way!
October 16th, 2025  
Mags ace
Looking good there, gal! =) Nice collage too.
October 16th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
You both look very relaxed….I'm guessing you are on holiday ….a bit out of touch lately.
October 16th, 2025  
Chris Cook ace
It looks lovely. Such a fantastic trip you are on.
October 16th, 2025  
Marj ace
The images in your collage are enchanting
October 16th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely collage and a lovely place to be , all that water and falls look so enchanting ! You both look happy and well - enjoy !
October 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact