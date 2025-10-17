Previous
The Last Promenade by rensala
Photo 1262

The Last Promenade

This was our last walk on the Lapad Promenade in Dubrovnik, as always it was filled with people doing ‘their thing’ and me photographing them, discreetly, doing my thing.

We have just arrived home, it’s been a wonderful two weeks of R&R and discovering new places to visit. Thank you for joining us on our travels and for all your lovely comments, always very appreciated, on my daily collages. We are home for a week so o may back track and post some of my favourite shots.

Then we are off to Zurich on grandparent duty so you know what you’ll see then.

Have a lovely weekend.
17th October 2025 17th Oct 25

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
345% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Wonderful photos capturing happy moments… really beautiful collage. A beautiful holiday time.
October 17th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Some great sneaky candid shots.
October 17th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful moment albeit sneaky !!
October 17th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Oh what a wonderful capture of people and the scenery.
October 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact