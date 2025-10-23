Sign up
Hello Zürich
After a very bumpy ride and one aborted attempt at landing in gale force winds, here we are with our girlies. Aaron is away in Rwanda on business until the 30th so we are on grandparent duty til his return. Best job ever.
23rd Oct 25
Babs
ace
Have fun
October 24th, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
They are very lucky to have grandparents who are able and wiling to help out and you are very lucky to be able to see them so often. Enjoy the week with them
October 24th, 2025
