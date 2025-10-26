Previous
Four in One by rensala
Photo 1271

Four in One

I fell in love with the roof of this building and couldn’t choose my favourite view - Zürich is full of steeples so will go in search of more tomorrow if the rain eases up
26th October 2025 26th Oct 25

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
348% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Nice alternative views.
October 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact