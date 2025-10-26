Sign up
Previous
Photo 1271
Four in One
I fell in love with the roof of this building and couldn’t choose my favourite view - Zürich is full of steeples so will go in search of more tomorrow if the rain eases up
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
1
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
3258
photos
174
followers
184
following
348% complete
1264
1265
1266
1267
1268
1269
1270
1271
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Tags
church
,
collage
,
steeple
,
zürich
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice alternative views.
October 27th, 2025
