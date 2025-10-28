Sign up
Previous
Photo 1273
Giacometti
We spent a few hours at the KunsHaus yesterday in between grandparent duties. There are two amazing galleries, one on each side of the road. This is my fourth visit I think and I still haven’t seen everything. So likely back again tomorrow.
28th October 2025
28th Oct 25
5
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sculpture
,
collage
,
gallery
,
zurich
,
giacometti
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Very striking style
October 29th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wonderful outing!
October 29th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Very nice
October 29th, 2025
Boxplayer
ace
Looks very interesting, love Giacometti
October 29th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Some great looking pieces.
October 29th, 2025
