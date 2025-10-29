Previous
Sunshine on the Patio by rensala
Photo 1274

Sunshine on the Patio

It was a rest day yesterday and lucky for us we had a couple of delightful hours 14C sunshine on the patio with our charge for the day.
29th October 2025 29th Oct 25

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
349% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Oh so sweet.
October 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact