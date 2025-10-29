Sign up
Previous
Photo 1274
Sunshine on the Patio
It was a rest day yesterday and lucky for us we had a couple of delightful hours 14C sunshine on the patio with our charge for the day.
29th October 2025
29th Oct 25
1
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
3261
photos
174
followers
184
following
349% complete
1267
1268
1269
1270
1271
1272
1273
1274
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
autumn
,
sunshine
,
graham
,
dascshund
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh so sweet.
October 30th, 2025
