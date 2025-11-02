Previous
Trees (2) by rensala
Photo 1278

Trees (2)

looking through my bedroom window this morning, this glorious view - we’ve lived in our home over 32 years and I never remember this tree such a fiery red before.
2nd November 2025 2nd Nov 25

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
350% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Lovely fall colors and shot
November 2nd, 2025  
haskar ace
Wow! Amazing shapes and colours.
November 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact