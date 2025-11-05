Previous
Trees (5) by rensala
Photo 1281

Trees (5)

Cute umbrella like tree in full autumn mode
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

Renee Salamon

Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
Susan Wakely ace
Catching the light nicely.
November 5th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
looks great in the evening light
November 5th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very pretty
November 5th, 2025  
