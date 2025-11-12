Sign up
Photo 1288
Trees (12)
This reminds me of one of my favourite songs by Simon & Garfunkel: “And the Leaves that are Green” … turn to brown
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=-vAncdHsc8Q
12th November 2025
12th Nov 25
3
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I'm starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I'm still enjoying my...
Photo Details
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
12th November 2025 11:08am
Tags
trees
,
autumn
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely coloured leaf littler.
November 12th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 12th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Love that song too!
November 12th, 2025
